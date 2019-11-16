NC State cruises past St. Francis (NY)

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts instructs his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against St. Francis Brooklyn at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The red jacket and Gucci wolf-head loafers were back for Kevin Keatts for N.C. State’s return to Reynolds Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

There was more of Keatts’ up-tempo style on the court in a 95-64 win over St. Francis (N.Y.), too.

Senior guard C.J. Bryce led the Wolfpack with 22 points and 11 rebounds and junior forward D.J. Funderburk added 17 for the Wolfpack (3-1).

After a struggle with Florida International on Wednesday night at PNC Arena, N.C. State returned to its on-campus home. The Wolfpack was able to use its press to push tempo against the Northeast Conference foe. It was also able to exploit its interior advantage with Funderburk and freshman forward Manny Bates (12 points) controlling the paint.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

After building a 44-34 lead at the half, N.C. State used a 14-3 run to open the second half and break the game open.

And one

N.C. State improved to 17-1 in regular-season home games at Reynolds Coliseum since it moved to PNC Arena in 1999.

Lane violation

Senior guard Markell Johnson had nine assists but continues to struggle to find his shot. Johnson missed the first game of the season with an ankle injury and has shot 22.8 percent (8 of 35) in the three games he has played. He was 4 of 13 from the floor on Saturday.

ICYMI

Jerry Heater, a veteran ACC referee, worked N.C. State’s home win over Detroit on Nov. 10. His son, Nick, worked Saturday’s game.

Making sense of the numbers

29 N.C. State forced 20 turnovers and scored 29 points off of turnovers.