Photo Gallery: NC State vs. Louisville | November 16, 2019

Wolfpack players, including N.C. State’s James Smith-Williams (1), Larrell Murchison (92) and Emanuel McGirt Jr. (74) walk down the tunnel to warm up before N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren encourages the fan before taking the field during N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead his team onto the field before N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13 scrambles for yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (92) tackles Louisville running back Javian Hawkins (10) for a loss during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) makes the reception as N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle (10) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State safety Jarius Morehead (31) sacks Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) and running back Jordan Houston (20) try to tackle Louisville linebacker Dorian Etheridge (17) after he intercepted the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20) runs over Louisville defensive back Isaiah Hayes (33) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) breaks free from Louisville defensive lineman Amonte Caban (53) for a long run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Jordan Houston (20) gains yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Val Martin (56), left, and Brock Miller (12) celebrate with Drake Thomas (32) after Thomas sacked Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) scores on a 15-yard touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) celebrates after scoring a 15-yard touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Wolfpack fans celebrate during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State cornerback Kishawn Miller (28) tackles Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (7) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Louisville at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Keyon Lesane (85) fumbles the ball while being hit by Louisville defensive back Russ Yeast (3) during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Trenton Gill (99) gets ready to punt during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State cornerback Kishawn Miller (28) is called for pass interference while defending Louisville wide receiver Seth Dawkins (5) during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) prepares to pass during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
A Wolfpack fan watches the game during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Ricky Person Jr. (8) celebrates scoring on a 16-yard pass reception during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws the ball to wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Larrell Murchison (92) and Drake Thomas (32) chase Louisville running back Hassan Hall (19) during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State Kishawn Miller (28), left, and Isaiah Moore (41) react to a touchdown throw by Louisville kicker Ryan Chalifoux on a fake field goal during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Wolfpack fans watch during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) pulls in a reception as Louisville defensive back Anthony Johnson (27) defends during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren yells at the officials during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams (1) is helped up after he was injured during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes as Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah (22) prepares to hit him during the second half of Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren shake hands after Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Former N.C. State offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford hugs N.C. State’s Joshua Harris (44) as Bryson Speas waits after Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
N.C. State defensive end Deonte Holden (55) walks off the field after Louisville’s 34-20 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 16, 2019.
