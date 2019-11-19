ACC
Charlotte 49ers vs. Duke football game in 2020 moved to a new date
The Charlotte 49ers’ football game next season at Duke has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 19 to Thursday, Sept. 17, 49ers athletic director Mike Hill told the Observer.
Hill could not confirm television information for the game, although it’s likely it will be on one of ESPN’s family of networks. Moving a game from Saturday to Thursday suggests it was done for TV purposes.
The 49ers open the 2020 season at Tennessee on Sept. 5. They play at home against Norfolk State on Sept. 12, and also face Georgia State at home on Sept. 26.
Charlotte (5-5) is trying to make its first-ever bowl game this season, needing one more win to become postseason eligible. The 49ers host Marshall on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season at Old Dominion on Nov. 30.
The Blue Devils (4-6) plays at Wake Forest on Saturday and then hosts Miami on Nov. 30. They need to win both to become bowl eligible.
