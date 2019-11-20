Top-rated running back can see himself in Clemson offense

Clemson has one running back committed for the 2021 class in Phil Mafah and the Tigers are looking at taking a second in Will Shipley of Matthews, North Carolina. Clemson offered Shipley in July and he made his first visit for a game when the Tigers hosted Texas A&M in September. He was back last Saturday for the Wake Forest game. Shipley met with Dabo Swinney and running backs coach Tony Elliott and got further clarity on how he might in with the Tigers.

“Visit went great,” Shipley said. “Got to speak to coach Elliot, coach (Danny Pearman and coach Swinney. Loved the game atmosphere and how they use there running backs. I can see myself In that offense, being put all over the field and getting the ball many ways.”

Shipley also has been to games this season at Alabama, NC State, Ohio State and Northwestern. He will visit Georgia this Saturday and Duke the following weekend.

USC also has been a strong recruiter of Shipley and he’s visited there four times. Shipley said the Gamecocks are continuing to recruit him and he remains interested in them as well.