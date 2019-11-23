NC State vs. Little Rock, November 23, 2019

N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) shoots as Little Rock’s Ben Coupet Jr. (0) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) is fouled as Little Rock’s Kamani Johnson (20) and Ben Coupet Jr. (0) defend him during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) steals the ball from Little Rock’s Kamani Johnson (20) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) shoots as Little Rock’s Kamani Johnson (20) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) blocks the shot by Little Rock’s Kamani Johnson (20) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) celebrates making a three-pointer during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots as Little Rock’s Jaizec Lottie (11) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) slams in two during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31) shoots as Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong (44) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) slams in two during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) slams in two during N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) is fouled by Little Rock’s Ben Coupet Jr. (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) breaks free of the Little Rock defense including Little Rock’s Jaizec Lottie (11), left, and Ben Coupet Jr. (0), right, during N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) is called for the foul as he runs into Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) pulls in the rebound from Little Rock’s Ben Coupet Jr. (0) and Kamani Johnson (20), right, during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) blocks the shot by Little Rock’s Kamani Johnson (20) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) also defends.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) shoots during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) celebrates as he slams in two during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) celebrates as he slams in two during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) celebrates after slamming in two during N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) tries to steal the ball from Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong (44) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts talks with Pat Andree (31) during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) drives to the basket during N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) passes while Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong (44) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) pulls in a rebound from Little Rock’s Ben Coupet Jr. (0) during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) is fouled by Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong (44) as he shoots during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts talks with C.J. Bryce (13) during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts expresses his displeasure during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) slams in two during N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts smiles during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) drives to the basket during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts and Markell Johnson (11) laugh with fans during the second half of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) has words with Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell (1) in the final seconds of N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) is ejected with 1.3 seconds left in the game during N.C. State’s 74-58 victory over Little Rock at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com