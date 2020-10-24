NC State vs UNC football live updates: Tar Heels go up two touchdowns on Wolfpack

North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prior to their game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

UNC 14, NC State 0: Too much Williams

Sam Howell got the touchdown, but it was a lot of Javonte Williams that set up the Tar Heels. Williams had 23 yards on back-to-back runs, setting up UNC at the 10. Howell scored the next play. Howell had 24 yards rushing on the drive on three carries.

UNC 7, NC State 0: Tar Heels up seven after one quarter

The Tar Heels finished the first quarter with 126 yards and ran 13 more plays than N.C. State. State stopped UNC’s second drive after a sack of Sam Howell on a third and long by Terrell Dawkins.

UNC 7, NC State 0: Tar Heels score on opening drive

One word to describe North Carolina’s opening drive: Surgical. Sam Howell and the UNC offense picked a part the Wolfpack defense, going on a 10-play drive, covering 75 yards. Michael Carter scored from 16-yards out. Howell was a perfect 5 for 5 on the drive for 53 yards.

NC State receives opening kick

The Wolfpack received the opening kickoff and is on offense. Bailey Hockman is the starting quarterback for NC State.

UNC football schedule / results

Week 1 — UNC 31, Syracuse 6

Week 2 — UNC 26, Boston College 22

Week 3 — UNC 56, Virginia Tech 45

Week 4 — Florida State 31, UNC 28

TODAY — N.C. State at UNC, Noon

Oct. 31 — UNC at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Nov. 7 — UNC at Duke, TBD

Nov. 14 — Wake Forest at UNC, TBD

Nov. 27 — Notre Dame at UNC, TBD

Dec. 5 — UNC at Miami, TBD

Dec. 11 — Western Carolina at UNC, 7 p.m.

N.C. State schedule / results

Game 1 — N.C. State 45, Wake Forest 42

Game 2 — Virginia Tech 45, N.C. State 24

Game 3 — Pittsburgh 30, N.C. State 29

Game 4 — N.C. State 38, Virginia 21

Oct. 17 — N.C. State 31, Duke 20

TODAY — N.C. State at UNC, Noon

Nov. 6 — Miami at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Nov 14 — Florida State at N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 21 — Liberty at N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 28 — N.C. State at Syracuse, TBD

Dec. 5 — Georgia Tech at N.C. State, TBD

Wolfpack notes

The last time the Wolfpack played at Kenan Stadium and UNC was ranked (2008), N.C. State won 41-0.

Dave Doeren is 4-3 versus the Tar Heels and is a perfect 3-0 in Kenan Stadium.

N.C. State junior linebacker Vi Jones has blocked a punt in each of the last two games. The last time a Wolfpack player blocked two punts in the same season was 2010.

N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline has five touchdowns this season. He led the team with five a year ago, and his five this season ranked fifth in the NCAA.

The road team has won six of the last seven meetings.

Tar Heels notes

Mack Brown is 6-7 all-time against N.C. State, including a 6-5 mark as the coach of the Tar Heels.

Both starting quarterbacks have ties to Florida State. Wolfpack QB Bailey Hockman transferred to N.C. State from FSU. Tar Heels’ quarterback Sam Howell verbally committed to the Seminoles before decommitting and switching to North Carolina.

There will be a lot of brotherly love on the field Saturday. UNC has a pair of brothers contributing on the field this season. On offense, wide receivers Khafre and Dyami Brown have combined for 303 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Tar Heels’ defense has starters Tomon and Tomari Fox. N.C. State has wide receiver Thayer Thomas, who has started in 15 games, and his younger brother Drake, a starting linebacker who is second on the team in tackles.

There are only two players in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision with at least 400 yards rushing and 200 yards receiving: Clemson’s Travis Etienne and North Carolina’s Javonte Williams. The Tar Heels’ running back has 402 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards.

UNC coach Mack Brown has been pushing his defense coordinators to work more young players into the rotation -- especially on the defensive line. Look for freshmen Kaimon Rucker, Myles Murphy and Kevin Hester to see more snaps against N.C. State.

The Heels did not record a dropped pass in their first two games, but have totaled six in the last two including four at Florida State.

For all the talk about opposing defenses taking away Carolina’s deep passes, seven of Sam Howell’s nine touchdown throws this season are from 24 yards or more.

More Howell: The sophomore quarterback hasn’t thrown a fourth-quarter interception his entire career in 117 attempts. Howell has 14 touchdowns, a 65.8 completion percentage and 1,197 yards in the fourth quarter.

How to watch UNC football vs NC State

The game kicks off at noon and is televised on ESPN.





