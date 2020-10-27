Clemson’s defensive leader will be out ‘a few games,’ including against Notre Dame

Clemson will be without its defensive leader and one of its top tacklers for “a few games.”

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday morning that linebacker James Skalski had an MRI and will be out for the foreseeable future due to a groin injury.

Clemson hosts Boston College this week before traveling to face No. 4 Notre Dame next week.

Skalski, a fifth-year senior, is fourth on Clemson’s team in tackles with 27. He missed last week’s game against Syracuse but Swinney was hopeful he would be able to return Saturday before getting the MRI results Monday night.

Skalski started all 15 games for the Tigers last season, finishing second on the team in tackles with 105.

With Skalski out, redshirt sophomore linebacker Jake Venables will start at Mike linebacker for the Tigers. Jake Venables is the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.