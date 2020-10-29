Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be out this week against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19, the school confirmed Thursday evening.

NFL Network was the first to report that Lawrence had tested positive for COVID-19.

Clemson is set to host Boston College on Saturday and will travel to Notre Dame next weekend.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Lawrence entered this week a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. He has completed 71% of his passes this season for the undefeated and top-ranked Tigers. The Georgia native has thrown for 1,833 yards, with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He’s widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence met with the media via zoom on Tuesday and was asked how Clemson and the QBs in particular have stayed safe in regards to COVID-19 this season.

“We do a good job here staying our social distance, six feet, in our meeting rooms wearing masks, all those things to where we’re not close contacts, we’re not around each other, so we couldn’t transmit the virus,” Lawrence said. “And we’re getting tested three times a week, so that helps. ... And then just being responsible as much as you can, trying to stay away from big groups outside of your bubble in the facility.”

With Lawrence out, backup D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to get the start against the Eagles, assuming he is not deemed a close contact of Lawrence. Uiagalelei is a true freshman who has appeared in five games this season.

The California native and former five-star recruit is 12-for-19 passing for 102 yards. He has also rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Clemson players are tested Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.