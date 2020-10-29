Who’s the backup QB with Trevor Lawrence out at Clemson with COVID-19?

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws the ball during the second quarter of their game against The Citadel Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The Greenville News/Pool

With star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined for at least this weekend’s game against Boston College due to COVID-19, one of the first questions on national minds was clear: Without Lawrence, who will start at quarterback on Saturday?

Lawrence’s main backup is true freshman DJ Uiagalelei, who beat out redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh for the job. Two weeks ago against Georgia Tech, Uiagalelei was out with soreness, while Phommachanh broke a bone in his left hand during the game. That left freshman walk-on Hunter Helms as the Tigers’ No. 2 man under center.

Uiagalelei returned the next week against Syracuse, however, while Helms and Phommachanh both stayed on the bench.

A five-star recruit ranked 10th overall in his class by the 247Sports composite ratings, Uiagalelei has appeared in five games already this season, completing 12 of 19 attempts for 102 yards, while also rushing eight times for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

Phommachanh has played in seven games in his Clemson career, including four this year. He’s completed five passes on 17 attempts for 17 yards this season, while also rushing seven times for 25 yards.

Helms, meanwhile, has only played in that Georgia Tech contest, completing seven of nine attempts for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

But Lawrence’s COVID-19 case could have an impact beyond this week — the Tigers are set to play top-five Notre Dame on Nov. 7 in one of the biggest matchups on the ACC calendar. Conference rules mandate that any positive case undergo isolation for 10 days. With the Notre Dame game nine days away, Lawrence could potentially miss that matchup as well.

In a statement announcing Lawrence’s case, Swinney did not indicate when Lawrence tested positive or how long he has been in isolation.