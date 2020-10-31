Rock Hill Herald Logo
Duke vs Charlotte football live in-game updates: 49ers travel to ACC country

Duke coach David Cutcliffe during a game against Syracuse University on Saturday, Oct 10, 2020.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe during a game against Syracuse University on Saturday, Oct 10, 2020.

It’s Halloween and the Duke Blue Devils are playing football at Wallace Stadium, which should spark some memories.

In 2015, the Blue Devils lost to Miami on Halloween at Wallace Wade Stadium on the craziest finish of the season, the Hurricanes returning a kickoff for a touchdown using eight laterals. Five years later, it’s the Blue Devils against the Charlotte 49ers in Duke’s only nonconference game of the 2020 season.

The game Saturday was set to begin just after 7 p.m. Here are live updates:

Chip Alexander
