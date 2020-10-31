UNC vs Virginia live in-game updates: UVA responds with long drive but misses PAT

UNC’s Dyami Brown (2) scores in first half action as Virginia’s De’Vante Cross defends Saturday night, Oct. 31, 2020. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Armstrong TD: North Carolina 7, Virginia 6

The Cavaliers responded to the Heels’ fast score with a 10-play drive with nearly all of their 75 yards coming on the ground. Their only pass was a 17-yard reception. UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong finished off the drive with a 23-yard scoring run.

Brown TD: North Carolina 7, Virginia 0

The Tar Heels needed just four plays before scoring for the fifth time in six opening drives this season. Sam Howell connected with receiver Dyami Brown for a 54-yard touchdown strike.

Carolina’s injury report

Cornerbacks Storm Duck and Kyler McMichael are out for tonight’s game as is receiver Beau Corrales. All players have lower body injuries according to UNC. Duck hasn’t played since the Boston College game on Oct. 3. Corrales is missing his second straight game and McMichael had started every game this season before tonight.

UNC storm troopers for Halloween

Carolina is going with the all white look -- helmets, jerseys and pants -- for tonight’s game. The Tar Heels like to call it their Storm Troopers uniform. UNC coach Mack Brown pointed out earlier this week that he has nothing to do with the uniform combinations from game-to-game. The team’s leadership committee is responsible for deciding how the Heels will look. Now, we’ll find out how they play against a 1-4 team on the road.

