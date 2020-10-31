Rock Hill Herald Logo
With Trevor Lawrence out, Clemson freshman DJ Uiagalelei delivers big game vs BC

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP)
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP) Josh Morgan AP

The freshman can play.

Filling in for Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence — who tested positive for COVID-19 — true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei turned in a performance reminiscent of the golden-haired junior.

In No. 1 Clemson’s 34-28 win over Boston College, Uiagalelei completed 30 of 41 passes for 342 yards, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for one.

Uiagalelei (pronounced oo-ee-AHN-gah-leh-lay) found the end zone on Clemson’s first drive, recognizing a Boston College blitz and finding running back Travis Etienne on a short pass that Etienne took for a 35-yard touchdown.

The Tiger offense stalled from that point forward, with Etienne fumbling at the goal-line. The Eagles took a double-digit lead into halftime. But Uiagalelei found a rhythm in the second half, igniting the Clemson offense with a 30-yard rushing touchdown. He added touchdown passes to Amari Rodgers and again to Etienne to reclaim the lead for the Tigers.

The 18-point deficit was the largest Clemson has overcome at home since 1966.

Clemson-BC game stats

RUSHING—Boston College, Levy 10-40, D.Bailey 14-32, Flowers 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Jurkovec 8-(minus 8). Clemson, Etienne 20-84, Uiagalelei 6-25, Dixon 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING—Boston College, Grosel 1-1-0-4, Jurkovec 12-24-0-204. Clemson, Uiagalelei 30-41-0-342, (Team) 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—Boston College, Lewis 5-66, Flowers 3-63, Long 3-23, Gill 1-48, J.Galloway 1-8. Clemson, Powell 11-105, Etienne 7-140, Rodgers 7-66, E.Williams 2-24, Br.Spector 2-1, D.Allen 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

