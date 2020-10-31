Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to miss Notre Dame game, Dabo Swinney says

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before an NCAA College football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will be out for next week’s game at Notre Dame, Dabo Swinney announced following Saturday’s win over Boston College.

Swinney said that Lawrence will not be cleared from a protocol standpoint.

D.J. Uiagalelei will start.

Lawrence, watching Saturday’s win over Boston College while isolated from the team, congratuled the team and DJUiagalelei via social media: “LETS GO!!! So happy for this team. Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you.”