Clemson reels in four-star in-state lineman

Clemson has started to build its 2022 class from the inside out. Last week the Tigers landed their first commitment for the class in offensive lineman Blake Miller of Ohio. On Monday, the Tigers picked up their second commitment for the class in offensive lineman Collin Sadler (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) of Greenville. Sadler is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 16 offensive tackle prospect nationally in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite. Clemson had been a strong player for him since offering and he took in Saturday’s game with Boston College, his first visit to Death Valley for a game.

Sadler said earlier this year Clemson held high appeal to him primarily due to the relationship he had developed with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I definitely have a great relationship with Coach Caldwell,” Sadler said. “He definitely likes the way that I finish. He said that I would have a really good chance at earning a spot. He likes my versatility. He thinks I’m a multiple position player and stuff along those lines.”

Sadler said in evaluating his options from across the country, relationships with the coaches was a primary deciding factor.

I’ve never really been impressed by stadiums, facilities, uniforms or anything like that,” Sadler said. “I’m definitely a peoples person. The way I look at it, you get to live and breathe whichever school you choose for three or four, or maybe five years of your life. For me, it’s definitely more about relationships and people than anything flash.”

Some of Sadler’s other offers were Alabama, Iowa, Florida, Cal, Arizona State, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Pitt, Duke, Penn State, Virginia, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Oregon, West Virginia, Miami, Oklahoma and Indiana.