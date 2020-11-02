Four ways NC State football got better from its bye week before playing Miami

N.C. State spent the first couple of days of its off week working on itself.

The bye week came fresh off a 48-21 loss at North Carolina. The Wolfpack (4-2, 4-2 ACC) has had some highs (ranked in the top 25, three straight wins) and lows (blowout losses to Virginia Tech, UNC, losing Devin Leary) during the first half of the season. But even in the losses there were lessons learned, according to coach Dave Doeren. He wanted to see how his team would respond when, in a year filled with COVID-19 and injuries, adversity hit them in the face once again.

“For us it was a week of reflection after six straight weeks,” Doeren said Monday.

Doeren said the team spent the first few days of the bye week doing a lot of self scouting; looking for tendencies on plays, efficiency out of certain formations and personnel.

It was also a time to get some rest and recovery before the final stretch. The Wolfpack starts Part 2 of the season Friday night, hosting No. 11 Miami (5-1, 4-1) in prime time (7:30 p.m.). It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2016.

Of the Wolfpack’s final five games, four will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium. After the UNC game, Doeren stressed the importance of not letting one loss carry over and turn into another.

“A loss is always going to count on your record,” Doeren said. “But what can you learn from it to prevent it from happening again the same way? That’s been the focus. We’re not going to make it the end of the world. We’re going to talk about the things we did do well and ways we can be better, then put a plan in place.”

Here are some key points on the Wolfpack moving forward:

Who’s starting at quarterback for NC State?

It was no surprise that Bailey Hockman was listed as the starter on the weekly depth chart. Hockman played well in the second half against UNC and finished with 215 yards passing and one touchdown. True freshman Ben Finley was in for 33 plays — his first action of the season — and 143 yards and one score. He also threw two interceptions.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

With a healthy Devin Leary and Hockman, Doeren said he needed both quarterbacks to be elite. The second guy is always an injury or positive COVID-19 test away from playing. Doeren said they didn’t put in any special packages for Finley moving forward, but he does need to be ready to play in the final stretch of the season.

“We’re excited for Bailey,” Doeren said. “Ben will continue to develop and get reps and I’m glad we were able to get him some game reps, but it’s Bailey’s opportunity.”

Hockman has completed 58% of his passes and thrown for 531 yards and three touchdowns.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of UNC’s 48-21 victory over N.C. State at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Who’s back from injury for NC State?

The easy answer is Justin Witt. The offensive tackle missed the Pittsburgh, Virginia and Duke games. He returned for UNC and played 14 snaps. That’s critical because senior tackle Tyrone Riley was injured during the Duke game and didn’t play versus the Tar Heels. Riley wasn’t listed on the depth chart for the Miami game.

“Last week, he (Witt) was able to return to practice on Wednesday,” Doeren said. “He had been out a long time. I’m excited for him to be back and able to help us.”

Safety Tanner Ingle, who has been in and out of the lineup with a hamstring injury, was listed as the starter against the Hurricanes. Ingle, one of the top tacklers on the team as a sophomore, left the Duke game early and missed the contest against UNC. A hamstring needs time to heal and Ingle was able to get that rest during the bye week.

Doeren confirmed that junior running back Ricky Person, who had a concussion versus UNC, is ready this week.

The Wolfpack’s turnover problem

N.C. State got sloppy with the football before the break. The Wolfpack took care of the ball against Pittsburgh and Virginia, but turned it over a combined seven times against Duke and UNC.

“Over the last three years when we’ve won the turnover margin we’re undefeated,” Doeren said. “That area of our program has to improve.”

The Wolfpack’s next two opponents — Miami and Florida State — are 12th (FSU) and 13th, respectively, in the ACC in interceptions. The Hurricanes are ranked 47th in the country in turnover margin per game. Miami forced and recovered one fumble against Pittsburgh on Oct. 17 and one against Virginia the following week.

Home cooking

N.C. State has already matched its win total from 2019. With six games remaining, the Wolfpack have a shot at not only a winning season, but, with some good fortune, can finish with eight or nine wins. Part of that good fortune for them already is playing five games at home the next two months.

“You have a chance to, one, be in a routine,” Doeren said. “I think it gives our guys a chance to finish very strong.”

Only two of State’s final six opponents (Miami and Liberty) have winning records. The combined record of the final six opponents is 15-14.

“We have to go get it done,” Doeren said. “Where we are going to have to do a great job here is play to the best of our ability, guys staying focused and not letting one game affect the next.”