This Duke freshman has already blocked 2 punts. How is he so good at it?

Charlotte 49ers punter Connor Bowler (19) has his punt blocked blocked by Duke Blue Devils safety Isaiah Fisher-Smith (11) during the first quarter of the game against the Charlotte 49ers at Wallace Wade Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Given the importance Duke coach David Cutcliffe places on special teams, Isaiah Fisher-Smith is the newest ACC superstar few people know much about.

A freshman safety from Greensboro, Fisher-Smith has blocked punts in each of Duke’s last two games — N.C. State and Charlotte. He was so close to blocking a third one that he was initially credited with it. Teammate Darrell Harding, Jr., was actually the one to get his hands on the ball but Fisher-Smith wound up recovering it to record yet another big play for Duke on special teams.

In Cutcliffe’s view, special teams are equally as important as offense or defense. He considers each special team play, whether his team is on the kicking or receiving end, equal to an entire series by the offense or defense.

With that in mind, he sees special talent in Fisher-Smith.

“He’s a great athlete,” Cutcliffe said. “What I really think he does well is he can move so quickly and is low to the ground. He can slice in. What you kind of have to do is slice on a punt block, but he’s got a great, great vision. And that was about as classic as you can get it taking a ball off a foot. There’s a knack there and he’s a fierce competitor.”

Given Fisher-Smith’s history going back to high school, he’s likely to add more blocked punts as his college career continues.

He blocked at least one punt each season in high school, including his senior year at Greensboro’s Page High School when he said he blocked “three or four and tipped three others.”

Duke special teams coach Kirk Benedict knew Fisher-Smith possessed those skills during the recruiting process. Still, Benedict called getting to unleash him on the ACC this season a “gift.”

Under normal circumstances, Fisher-Smith would redshirt this season, meaning he could play in up to four four games and still retain four more seasons of eligibility. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA is allowing this season to not count against a player’s eligibility limits.

Fisher-Smith, like all other freshmen nationwide, can play in every game and still have four more seasons of eligibility at his disposal.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Coming in, I really didn’t think I was going to get a lot of playing time,” Fisher-Smith said. “But I worked hard on the show (scout) teams and stuff. I wanted to stand out and let my name be known. So every opportunity that I get I make the most of it. I try my best not to slack off on plays because I don’t want to become complacent. So with the blocks I just use it as a goal. So, like this coming game, I want another one and the game after that and the game after that.”

The ACC named Fisher-Smith its special teams player of the week for last week’s games after he blocked a punt and recovered another in Duke’s 53-19 win over Charlotte. Fisher-Smith also blocked a punt in Duke’s 31-20 loss at N.C. State on Oct. 17.

“It’s been pretty amazing what he’s been able to do,” Benedict said. “As far as punt blocking, it’s a skill you either have or you don’t. He has a knack for it, obviously, and there are only a certain number of people who have that knack.”

Benedict sees a rare combination of skills in Fisher-Smith that allows him to be so adept at blocking punts.

“He’s got great closing speed,” Benedict said. “Once he gets going, it’s crazy. He’s able to bend corners really well. And then probably the most unique thing about him is he has great hands, great low hands at the block spot. It’s really hard to incorporate all three of those things at once, which is the speed, the ability to bend the corner and your hands with your eyes on the ball all at once. That’s probably the hardest thing to do in blocking a punt. All of those things working together is why he’s great and the reason he has a knack for it.”

The Blue Devils (2-5, 1-5 ACC) face rival North Carolina (4-2 overall and ACC) Saturday at noon. The Tar Heels possess one of the nation’s most potent offenses, led by a strong running game and sophomore quarterback Sam Howell’s passing skills.

Duke needs to find an edge to keep up on the scoreboard. Special teams might be where that happens, which makes Fisher-Smith a key player to watch.