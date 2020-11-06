Rock Hill Herald Logo
Miami-NC State football live game updates: No. 11 Hurricanes land in Raleigh

RALEIGH

North Carolina State hosts No. 11 Miami at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carter-Finley Stadium in an ACC football game. Follow N&O reporter Jonas Pope, who is at the stadium, for live updates with breaking news and scoring plays here throughout the night.

A big return for the Wolfpack?

N.C. State junior safety Tanner Ingle was in uniform for pregame warm ups for the Wolfpack. Ingle missed the UNC game after suffering a hamstring injury versus Duke.

How to watch or stream NC State-Miami game

The Wolfpack and Hurricanes will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN. The game is also available to stream via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com with a valid cable/satellite subscription or ESPN+ subscription.

What are the betting odds for NC State vs. Miami?

The Hurricanes opened as a 9-point favorite and the line has moved, as of Friday afternoon to -10 in favor of Miami. (Over/under set at 59 points.)

