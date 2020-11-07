Duke vs UNC football game updates: Sam Howell puts Tar Heels in front early

Duke hosts rival North Carolina at noon Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in an ACC football game. Follow N&O reporter Steve Wiseman for live updates with breaking news and scoring plays here throughout the day.

Sam Howell TD: UNC 14, Duke 0

Two possessions, two touchdowns for the Tar Heels after Sam Howell ran 3 yards for a score with 10:07 left in the first quarter. Howell set his touchdown up by completing a 51-yard pass to Emery Simmons to the Duke 3.

Javonte Williams TD: UNC 7, Duke 0

Two Duke penalties on the game’s opening kickoff set UNC up with a short field and the Tar Heels took advantage.

The kickoff went out of bounds for a penalty and the Blue Devils were called for personal foul, allowing UNC to start the game at the 50.

Less than three minutes later, Javonte Williams put the Tar Heels on top, catching a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal with 12:39 for a 7-0 UNC lead. Howell completed four of six passes on the drive for 43 yards.

Duke could add a defensive back

Blue Devils safety Leonard Johnson could return to play for Duke against UNC today. Johnson injured his ankle in Duke’s 31-20 loss at N.C. State on Oct. 17 and did not play in Duke’s next game, a 53-19 win over Charlotte on Oct. 31. Johnson is a game-time decision today for Duke.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM DUKE-UNC GAME

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels will kickoff at noon Saturday on ESPN2. The game is also available to stream via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com with a valid cable/satellite subscription or ESPN+ subscription.

WHAT ARE THE BETTING ODDS FOR DUKE VS. UNC?

The Tar Heels opened as a 10-point favorite and the line has moved, as of Saturday morning, to -11.5 in favor of UNC. (Over/under set at 62 points.)