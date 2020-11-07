Clemson vs Notre Dame live updates: Tigers will be without these players

No. 1 Clemson faces No. 4 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC. The State’s Matt Connolly is inside Notre Dame Stadium to report on the game. Follow our news and score updates here.

Clemson releases inactive list

Clemson has released its inactive list for Saturday night’s game at Notre Dame.

There are no surprises on the list as all four starters who are out had already been ruled out prior to Saturday night.

The four starters who are out are — quarterback Trevor Lawrence, linebacker James Skalski, linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

The full list of players out includes: LB Sergio Allen, S Michael Becker, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, TE Will Blackston, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, DT Tyler Davis, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, WR Hamp Greene, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, LB Mike Jones Jr., QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, LB James Skalski, QB James Talton, OL Bryn Tucker, PK Jonathan Weitz and DT Tré Williams.

Clemson could only bring 80 players for the trip.

Lawrence makes trip

As expected, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence traveled with the team to Notre Dame and is on the sidelines for the game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19,completed the required 10-day isolation period in time to travel but didn’t pass the cardiac requirements set by the Atlantic Coast Confeence.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Lawrence will act as another coach on the sidelines.

“He’s an incredibly knowledgeable guy and he’s been there,” Swinney said of Lawrence. “I think he’ll be able to bring a good presence to D.J. He’s got a great mind. He’s got great eyes. So he’s gonna be coach Lawrence.”