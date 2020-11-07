Is Sam Howell better than Trevor Lawrence? ESPN makes the case UNC’s QB could be

Saturday’s Duke-UNC game was over early, but ESPN sparked a little debate when it posted a graphic early in the second half with UNC leading 49-17.

The graphic compared UNC quarterback Sam Howell and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence through their first 19 college football starts.

It looked like this:





Comp % Pass Yds TDs INTs Sam Howell 63% 5,487 52 11 Trevor Lawrence 66% 4,489 38 10

The announcers said Howell compared favorably to Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 NFL Draft pick next year, though going onto compare Howell more to New Orleans’ Drew Brees, who is closer to Howell’s height.

Through the middle of the third quarter, Howell had thrown three touchdown passes and run for another.

Earlier in this North Carolina-Duke game: Nice throw by Sam Howell with two Duke defenders in his face, hits Emery Simmons for 51 yards! pic.twitter.com/IP06Z2hN1e — . (@FTBBurner11) November 7, 2020

And on a Saturday afternoon where there wasn’t much doubt about the outcome, the graphic sure got folks talking on Twitter.

*Sam Howell compared to Drew Brees by broadcast*



Immediately throws a ball directly to the defender on a 8 yard pass pic.twitter.com/ALRZPfGC2G — Brady (@BKSTUSSY) November 7, 2020

Announcers comparing Sam Howell to Trevor Lawerence and a pick lol — Taylor Owens (@Taylorjowens23) November 7, 2020

Aye Sam Howell, the QB for North Carolina the real deal buddy. As a freshman and sophomore he already had better seasons than Trubisky — Qulio Jones (@QJiggyy) November 7, 2020