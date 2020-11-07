Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

ACC

Is Sam Howell better than Trevor Lawrence? ESPN makes the case UNC’s QB could be

Saturday’s Duke-UNC game was over early, but ESPN sparked a little debate when it posted a graphic early in the second half with UNC leading 49-17.

The graphic compared UNC quarterback Sam Howell and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence through their first 19 college football starts.

It looked like this:



Comp %Pass YdsTDsINTs
Sam Howell63%5,4875211
Trevor Lawrence66%4,4893810

The announcers said Howell compared favorably to Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 NFL Draft pick next year, though going onto compare Howell more to New Orleans’ Drew Brees, who is closer to Howell’s height.

Through the middle of the third quarter, Howell had thrown three touchdown passes and run for another.

And on a Saturday afternoon where there wasn’t much doubt about the outcome, the graphic sure got folks talking on Twitter.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service