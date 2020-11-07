Notre Dame rallies past No. 1 Clemson in a game that lived up to the hype

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) fends off Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Clemson was seconds away from a win in regulation and an overtime stop away from securing victory once again.

But the program that has seemed to always find a way to win close games, to get the late stop or make the big play, came up just short Saturday night at Notre Dame.

The fourth-ranked Irish rallied for a 47-40 victory over No. 1 Clemson Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium, keeping Clemson from earning its first ever win over an AP top 5 team on the road.

The Irish scored in double-OT on a 3-yard run by Kyren Williams, before Clemson’s drive went backwards. The Tigers were facing a fourth-and-24 in double OT, needing a first down to extend the game and a touchdown to win it. But D.J. Uiagalelei’s pass to Braden Galloway was for only 13 yards.

Galloway tried to lateral the ball to extend the play, but Notre Dame’s Nick McCloud eventually pounced on it to seal the game and the win.

