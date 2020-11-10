NC State’s 2020-21 basketball schedule is out. Here are games you won’t want to miss

Last week Kevin Keatts joked that he might not get the full schedule until the day before the season starts.

Well, Keatts doesn’t have to wait any longer. On Tuesday ACC schools had their full schedules released to the public. N.C. State knew some of its schedule - it’s opponent in the ACC-BIG 10 Challenge and the teams for the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational, but now the entire puzzle has been pieced together.

The school will suspend basketball season ticket orders for the 2020-21 season and is preparing for different fan attendance scenarios, depending on if fans are allowed to attend games. This applies to both men’s and women’s basketball. The school will continue to review the capacity guidelines throughout the season.

The Wolfpack, who won’t play any exhibition games, will get five non-conference games before jumping into league play on Dec. 16 at Louisville.

NC State’s can’t-miss basketball game

N.C. State will take on rival North Carolina on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Raleigh, an early showdown with the Tar Heels, three days before Christmas. The two teams usually don’t clash until after the New Year, but with this compacted schedule, the Wolfpack get an early shot at Roy Williams and UNC, a team that’s dominated the rivalry since Williams returned to Chapel Hill.

Toughest stretch for NC State

The Wolfpack will start 2021 playing four of six games on the road. They start the New Year on the road at Clemson, host Miami and then travel to defending ACC champion Florida State. Road games at Virginia and North Carolina follow a home game with Georgia Tech.

Easiest stretch for NC State

Last week the N.C. State announced it will host the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum Nov. 25 and 27. The field will include Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky and North Florida.

NC State basketball’s non-conference test

A Dec. 9 trip to Ann Arbor for this year’s ACC-BIG 10 Challenge will serve as an early measuring stick for the Wolfpack. The Wolverines were 11-5 last season at home under first-year coach Juwan Howard.

NC STATE basketball 2020-21 full schedule

Nov. 25 - Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational - TBD

Nov. 27 - Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational - TBD

Nov. 30 - William & Mary - TBD

Dec. 9 - @ Michigan - TBD

Dec. 12 - FAU - TBD

Dec. 16 @ Louisville - TBD

Dec. 19 - Campbell - TBD

Dec. 22 - North Carolina - TBD

Dec. 29 or 30 - Boston College - TBD

Jan. 5 or 6 - Clemson - TBD

Jan. 9 - Miami - TBD

Jan. 12 or 13 - @ Florida State - TBD

Jan. 16 - Georgia Tech - TBD

Jan. 19 or 20 - @ Virginia - TBD

Jan. 23 - @ North Carolina - TBD

Jan. 26 or 27 - Wake Forest - TBD

Jan. 31 @ Syracuse - TBD

Feb. 2 or 3 - Virginia - TBD

Feb. 6 - @ Boston College - TBD

Feb. 9 or 10 - Syracuse - TBD

Feb. 13 - Duke - TBD

Feb. 16 or 17 @ Pitt - TBD

Feb. 20 @ Wake Forest - TBD

Feb. 28 - Pitt - TBD

March 2 or 3 - @ Notre Dame - TBD

Fri. or Sat. - Virginia Tech - TBD

March 9-13 New York Life ACC Tournament - Washington DC

March 18-21 NCAA Tournament First and Second Rounds

March 25-28 NCAA Tournament Regionals

April 3 NCAA Final Four

April 5 NCAA National Championship