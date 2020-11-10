First look: Clemson basketball schedule released. SEC foe, tournament up first

The Clemson men’s basketball schedule is out.

The Tigers will begin the 2020-21 season later this month when they face Mississippi State in the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida.

Purdue and Liberty will also take part in the Space Coast event.

Other key nonconference games include: home opener vs. S.C. State on Dec. 2, ACC-Big 10 challenge game vs. Maryland on Dec. 9 and a matchup against Alabama in Atlanta on Dec. 12.

The Tigers will open ACC play on Dec. 15 at Virginia Tech, before hosting No. 21 Florida State on either Dec. 29 or 30 in their ACC home opener.

Other headliner ACC games include: at North Carolina on Jan. 9, at Duke on Jan. 30, vs. North Carolina on Feb. 2 or 3 and vs. Louisville on March 2 or 3.

Here is the full schedule. Note that several games have two dates listed, and the final date will depend on TV designations:

Nov. 25: vs. Mississippi State (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Nov. 26: vs. Purdue or Liberty (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Dec. 2: vs. S.C. State

Dec. 9: vs. Maryland (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 12 vs. Alabama (Holiday Hoopsgiving; Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 15: at Virginia Tech

Dec. 22: vs. Morehead State

Dec. 29/30: vs. Florida State

Jan. 2: at Miami

Jan. 5/6: vs N.C. State

Jan. 9: at North Carolina

Jan. 12/13: at Syracuse

Jan. 16: vs. Virginia

Jan. 19/20: at Georgia Tech

Jan. 23: at Florida State

Jan. 26/27: vs. Boston College

Jan. 30: No. 9 Duke

Feb. 2/3: vs. North Carolina

Feb. 6: vs. Syracuse

Feb. 13: vs. Georgia Tech

Feb. 16/17: at Notre Dame

Feb. 21: at Pitt

Feb. 23/24: at Wake Forest

Feb. 27: vs. Miami

March 2/3: vs. Louisville

March 5/6 vs. Pitt