North Carolina State extends contract of baseball coach Elliott Avent

Elliott Avent has been a staple at N.C. State for more than 20 years, and now he’ll be around a little bit longer.

On Friday afternoon, the NCSU Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Avent, who has been the Wolfpack baseball coach since 1996.

The board approved an extension that will keep Avent at the helm until the 2025 season with the option for additional years. Avent signed a two-year contract in September of 2018, which was set to run through 2021. Avent’s current base salary pays him $160,000 annually.

“I’d like to thank Chancellor Woodson and Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan for their commitment and continued faith in what we’ve built in our baseball program,” Avent said in a statement. “My love for N.C. State and this program runs deep, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to build on our traditions and successes.”

Avent has a 1,113-744 overall record. Before COVID-19 cut last season short, N.C. State was ranked No. 9 and and had a 14-3 record, including a 12-0 start to the season. He is one of just 13 active head coaches with at least 1,100 career wins.

Avent has led the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament 18 of the last 24 seasons and 13 of the last 16. Under Avent, N.C. State has gone to four Super Regionals and one College World Series.

“Elliott’s track record of success speaks for itself, we’re appreciative of what he’s built with NC State baseball and this extension reflects our commitment,” N.C. State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan said. “Our program has strong momentum and we look forward to continued success under Elliott’s leadership.”

Thirty-four All-Americans have played under Avent at N.C. State and 112 players have been taken in the MLB Draft. In 2003 Avent was named the ACC and National Coach of the Year. On May 9, 2010, Avent passed Sam Esposito as the school’s all-time winningest coach.