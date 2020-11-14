Wake Forest vs UNC live updates: Tar Heels trying to keep ACC title hopes alive

UNC hosts Wake Forest at noon Saturday on the ACC Network. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown is at Kenan Memorial Stadium to cover the game and help provide live updates here throughout the day.

UNC injury update

As previously announced, cornerback Storm Duck and wide receiver Beau Corrales are out for the Tar Heels, each with lower body injuries. Starting center Brian Anderson was announced as a game time decision. Anderson is participating in warm ups, but if he is unable to play, freshman Jonathan Adorno will make his first start.

Wake Forest players return





According to Wake Forest beat writer Conor O’Neill, who’s at the stadium for the News & Observer today, the following Demon Deacons players, whose availability for today’s game were in doubt, are in uniform: Defensive backs Luke Masterson and Nasir Greer, and linebackers Ja’Cquez Williams and Chase Jones.

Wake Forest vs UNC betting odds

As of Saturday morning, UNC was a 13.5-point favorite over Wake Forest. The over/under was 69.5.

How to watch or stream Wake Forest-UNC

Today’s kickoff between North Carolina and Wake Forest will be broadcast on the ACC Network. You can stream the game using the ESPN app or on WatchESPN.com with a valid subscription to a cable or satellite package that includes the ACC Network or by subscribing to ESPN-plus.