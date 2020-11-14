View photos from NC State’s football game against Florida State

Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s game against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Check back for updates.

N.C. State center Grant Gibson (50) prepares to head onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren encourages Terrell Dawkins (0) during warmups before N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) gains yards after making the reception as Florida State defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen (5) tries to tackle him during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) scores on a 21-yard touchdown reception as Florida State linebacker Emmett Rice (1) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) celebrates with Vi Jones (31) after forcing Florida State to turnover the ball on downs during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin (0) gets around N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) tries to escape from Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer (33) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) scores a touchdown on a 4-yard run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com