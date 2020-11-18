Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

ACC

NC State basketball gets tip times and TV broadcasts for 4 nonconference games

RALEIGH

N.C. State released times and the television schedule for four non-conference games ahead of the ACC opener.

The Wolfpack will take on Charleston Southern at Reynolds Coliseum in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational on Nov. 25. The game will tip at 8 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network Extra.

Two days later, also part of the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational, the Wolfpack takes on North Florida at 5:30 p.m. on RSN.

Read Next

On Nov. 30, N.C. State will host William & Mary at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network. On Dec. 12, the Wolfpack hosts FAU at 7 p.m. on RSN. The home game versus Campbell seven days later will be played on ACC Network with the tip time to be announced later.

The schedule for ACC schools was released last week. The Wolfpack will start league play Dec. 16 at Louisville.

Read Next

The school will suspend basketball season-ticket orders for the 2020-21 season and is preparing for different fan attendance scenarios, depending on if fans are allowed to attend games. This applies to men’s and women’s basketball. The school will continue to review the capacity guidelines throughout the season.

NC STATE 2020-21 BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Jonas E. Pope IV
Jonas E. Pope IV
Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV has covered college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central, NC State and the ACC for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service