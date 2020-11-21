Rock Hill Herald Logo
View photos from NC State’s football game against Liberty

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with linebacker Payton Wilson (11) before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with linebacker Payton Wilson (11) before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Liberty Flames at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. This gallery will be updated.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with Payton Wilson (11) before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze watches as his team warms up before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) and teammates head to the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
