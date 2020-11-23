Duke basketball’s season-opener against Gardner-Webb postponed due to COVID issues

Duke’s scheduled season-opening basketball game with Gardner-Webb will not be played Wednesday.

COVID-19 issues with in the Gardner-Webb program caused the two schools to call off the game Monday morning.

The two teams had been scheduled to play at 8 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. No make-up date has been set.

No. 9 Duke is now scheduled to open its season against Coppin State at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cameron.

