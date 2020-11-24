Rock Hill Herald Logo
Here is where Clemson is ranked in the first College Football Playoff rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season were released Tuesday night, and the Tigers are ranked No. 3.

Clemson is in the top four of the CFP rankings, despite losing to Notre Dame in their last game on Nov. 7.

In front of the Tigers are: No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Notre Dame. Ohio State rounds out the top 4 at No. 4.

Here are the full rankings:

First CFP rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night. Here’s the Top 25.

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Clemson (7-1)

4. Ohio St. (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (6-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Northwestern (5-0)

9. Georgia (5-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (4-1)

13. BYU (9-0)

14. Oregon (3-0)

15. Notre Dame (6-2)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. Texas (5-2)

18. Southern Cal (3-0)

19. North Carolina (6-2)

20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Auburn (5-2)

23. Oklahoma St. (5-2)

24. Iowa (3-2)

25. Tulsa (5-1)

