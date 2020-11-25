NC State women’s basketball players open season by taking a knee during national anthem

The N.C. State women’s basketball team kneeled while the national anthem played before N.C. State’s game against North Florida at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The N.C. State women’s basketball players opened their season Wednesday by taking a knee during the national anthem.

A lot of attention coming into Wednesday’s season-opening game against North Florida was how an empty Reynolds Coliseum would look, but players made sure the focus stayed on social injustices in the country.

Wolfpack coaches stood at the end of the line and didn’t kneel. Two players from North Florida also took a knee. Over the summer players for No. 8 N.C. State, including forwards Jada Rice and Kayla Jones were vocal as part of #PackUnited, “a student-led initiative through the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee that focuses on denouncing racism and police brutality while also promoting racial unity,” according to its website.

The group organized a march and protest around campus over the summer.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.