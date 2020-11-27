View photos from UNC’s ACC football game against Notre Dame

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) has replaced his last name with ‘Peace” on the back of his game jersey as he warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Notre Dame on Saturday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Several players has done the same, choosing other messages for this particular game. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Photos from the University of North Carolina Tar Heels ACC football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Friday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Chapel Hill. Photos will be updated during and after the game.

Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble (24) warms up for their game against North Carolina on Saturday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com