Trevor Lawrence sounds like a QB who just played his last home game for Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not come right out and say it, but it sure sounds like he’s played his last home game for the Tigers.

The Clemson football Twitter account posted a video from Lawrence following the Tigers 52-17 victory against Pitt Saturday evening. The video said, in part: “I wouldn’t want to go out any other way. ... My years here have been amazing.”

Clemson’s star quarterback is widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence, in his postgame interview with reporters, said, “You just never know, but if it is, it was a fun one for sure.”

Lawrence also said he made sure to take everything in throughout the day that honored Clemson’s seniors. Lawrence is a junior in terms of football but a senior academically, which is why he was honored on Senior Day.

“I paid more attention to all the little things,” Lawrence said. “Kind of smelled the roses along the way. Even just from the hotel, the ride over here, pregame, coming down the hill, all that stuff. I really took it in.”

He passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over Pitt as the Tigers won their 28th consecutive home game.

The plan all along has been for Lawrence to play three years at Clemson before leaving for the NFL, but in late October he suggested it wasn’t a done deal that he’d turn pro after the 2020 season.

There had been speculation that Lawrence should not play for the Jets if New York ends up with the No. 1 overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft.

A story from Sports Illustrated suggested that Lawrence should “pull an Eli Manning” and “steer himself away from the Jets.” Manning told the Chargers in 2004 that he did not want to play for them, leading to a blockbuster trade that ended with Philip Rivers in San Diego and Manning with the New York Giants.

Former Falcons star Roddy White, speaking in a national interview, went as far as to say that Lawrence should “just go back to Clemson” if the Jets have the top pick.

The Jets (0-10) remain the only winless team in the NFL this season.

Lawrence has been described by ESPN’s Todd McShay as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.