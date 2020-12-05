Western Carolina vs UNC live updates: Tar Heels look to finish strong on senior day

UNC hosts Western Carolina at noon Saturday on the ACC Network. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown is at Kenan Memorial Stadium to cover the game and help provide live updates here throughout the day.

GROVES FUMBLE

Western forced the first turnover of the game when cornerback A.J. Rogers stripped Rontavius Groves after a 17-yard reception and the Catamounts recovered at their own 29 yard line.

CARTER TD: UNC 21, WCU 3

Michael Carter scored on a 22-yard run, which allowed him to pass Ethan Horton and Natrone Means to move into sixth place in program history with 3,076 career rushing yards. Dazz Newsome’s 22-yard punt return helped set up the score.

GREEN TD: UNC 14, WCU 3.

Antoine Green takes his first catch of the season 22 yards for a score. The touchdown pass was set up after quarterback Sam Howell ripped off a career-long 30-yard run.

ROBERTSON FG: WCU 3, UNC 7.

Paxton Robertson made a 40-yard field goal as the Catamounts capped off a 10-play, 52-yard drive.

CARTER TD: UNC 7, WCU 0.

Running back Michael Carter ran 17 yards up the middle practically untouched to give the Tar Heels an early lead. It marks the eighth time this season they’ve scored on their first possession in a game.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.