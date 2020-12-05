Clemson linebacker broke arm vs. Virginia Tech, Dabo Swinney believes

Clemson’s Jake Venables sets before a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) AP

Dabo Swinney told ESPN at halftime of Clemson’s game against Virginia Tech that he believes linebacker Jake Venables broke his arm in the first half of the game.

Venables is the backup behind starting middle linebacker James Skalski. Venables has started four games this year.

Skalski also missed much of the first half. Swinney said he was sore. Skalski came out for the second half in sweats.

With those two out, third-string linebacker Kane Patterson is playing in the middle.

Clemson leads Virginia Tech 17-10 at halftime. The Tigers can clinch a spot in the ACC title game with a win.