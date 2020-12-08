UNC basketball’s second-half rally isn’t enough against Iowa in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

No. 3 Iowa stopped No. 16 North Carolina 93-80 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday despite a spirited second-half performance by the Tar Heels.

UNC (3-2) trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half but stormed back to start the second half.

The Tar Heels kept Iowa’s talented big man Luka Garza in check early. He struggled against the size and multiple defenders that Carolina could put on him — and shot just 2-of-9 in the first half.

When the Heels pulled within 55-54 on a Caleb Love 3-pointer, he took over for the Hawkeyes. Garza, the 6-11, 265-pound senior center, scored the next 10 points for Iowa and finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds. His newfound offensive burst couldn’t shake the Heels from coming back.

Freshman guard R.J. Davis scored seven straight for North Carolina including free throws with 9:52 left for its first lead in the game at 66-65. It would be short-lived.

After both teams exchanged baskets, Iowa’s redshirt senior guard Jordan Bohannon made a 3-pointer to ignite the run to put the game away. The Hawkeyes (4-0) reeled off 14 straight points to turn a one-point deficit into an 81-68 lead. Bohannon scored a game-high 24 points for the Hawkeyes.

UNC’s trouble with fouls, turnovers

Carolina was hurt as personal fouls sidelined freshman forward/center Day’Ron Sharpe, sophomore forward/center Armando Bacot and senior forward Garrison Brooks for stretches when each got their fourth foul.

The Hawkeyes finished with 17 3-pointers, which was the most by a Carolina opponent this season. Only three Iowa players accounted for the made 3s: Bohannon, C.J. Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp.

Turnovers, a recurring theme for North Carolina basketball this season, helped Iowa jump out to a double-digit halftime lead. The Hawkeyes scored 11 points on nine UNC turnovers in the first half. But more than allowing some easy baskets for Iowa, it prevented North Carolina from taking advantage of its strength, which is offensive rebounding.

The Heels, which ranked fifth nationally in offensive rebound percentage, according to Kenpom.com, scored just one basket off five offensive rebounds in the first half. For a UNC team still trying to find consistent perimeter shooting, that was a big reason why scoring seemed to be in short supply early.

Tar Heels keep Luka Garza at bay

Garza, the returning Big Ten Player of the Year, never quite made the offensive impact that his 34-point average suggested. He simply didn’t have to.

The Hawkeyes benefited from North Carolina defenders staying concerned about helping the post and their perimeter shooters took advantage. Wieskamp and Fredrick made four 3-pointers each and Jordan Bohannon added three for 11 made 3s in the first half.

It led to a 16-point deficit and Carolina never led in the first half.

Brooks, who led UNC with 17 points, made three straight baskets and the Heels pulled within 37-29. They had a chance to make it six when Love, the UNC freshman guard, missed a floater and missed his follow shot.

Fredrick answered as the Hawkeyes seemed to all game — with a 3. And his final 3 of the first half came just before the buzzer to give Iowa a 43-31 lead into the locker room.