Why Clemson’s Brad Brownell differs with Coach K about college hoops season

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski questioned earlier this week if college basketball should continue to be played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think it feels right to anybody. Everyone is concerned,” Krzyzewski said following his team’s loss to Illinois on Tuesday.

“I would just like, just for the safety, the mental health and the physical health of our players and staff, to assess where we’re at.”

Clemson coach Brad Brownell understands Krzyzewski’s concerns and has several concerns of his own.

However, Brownell believes that the mental health of players is why games should continue.

“I think the kids really wanna play. And I think it would even be harder on them if we were doing all of this with no basketball, no games. I think it could be crushing to guys,” Brownell said.

“They’re not going to class. They’re taking classes online. They really have no social life. There’s no college experience as you know it. Their only outlet is to come to the gym and practice and to shoot, see their buddies a little bit and get excited about trying to be a part of a team and try to go compete and win games.”

Clemson has done a good job of that so far as the Tigers are 4-0 after topping Maryland in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night.

Clemson has also done a good job of avoiding a COVID-19 outbreak within its own program. All four of Clemson’s games have been played as scheduled thus far. Brownell said the Tigers had a “scare” with COVID last week but Clemson hoops has not had a positive tests in months.

“I hope that we can keep playing. I’m obviously extremely nervous, and if something happens to our team and we get in a tough spot maybe I’ll feel differently. I hope that doesn’t happen,” Brownell said. “Obviously any team that has to deal with a pause, depending on the severity of it, it can wreck you in a lot of different ways. Your team could lose some spirit and it could be hard to get them back. So this is a really hard year to coach, no doubt about it.”

Clemson’s rival — South Carolina — has currently paused team activities due to positive COVID tests.

USC’s game against Wofford scheduled for Thursday and its game at George Washington on Monday have both been canceled.

The next game on South Carolina’s schedule is set to be against Clemson on Dec. 19. However, it is unknown if that game will be able to be played as scheduled.

Brownell is hopeful that the game with USC and Clemson’s other games throughout the season can continue to take place. But he also understands that there is no guarantee.

“In the long run, nobody wants to put their players in jeopardy or anything like that. And the health situation in America is not very good right now and supposedly going to get worse around the holidays,” Brownell said. “So we’re all concerned about it. But I would be concerned about my players and where they would be mentally if they didn’t have basketball right now. I don’t think some of them would be doing as well as they’re doing.”