UNC football National Signing Day live updates: Tar Heels expected to sign 18 players

The momentum seems to keep building for North Carolina coach Mack Brown. In just his second full recruiting cycle since returning to Chapel Hill, he prepares to welcome a class ranked No. 12 nationally by 247 sports. The Tar Heels expect to sign 18 players on the first day of the early signing period.

This comes a day after the Heels moved to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which has them positioned for an Orange Bowl bid if Clemson beats Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game.

The marquee name on the list is Rocky Mount’s Keeshawn Silver, a five-star prospect who was ranked the fifth best strongside defensive end in the nation by 247 sports. Quarterback Drake Maye, the son of former UNC quarterback Mark Maye, but better known to this generation for being the brother of former UNC basketball player Luke Maye, was the second-highest ranked commitment.

Both Silver and Maye are among 15 in-state commitments for the Heels. Here’s the complete list of those who committed and are expected to sign a Letter of Intent to UNC.

UNC Class of 2021 commitments

KEESHAWN SILVER, DEFENSIVE END (6-6, 275 pounds)

High school and hometown: Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount

How he’ll help UNC: Silver got offers from heavyweights including Alabama, Penn State, Florida and LSU. Ultimately, he stayed close to home and could immediately add to the rotation on the defensive line, where his strength and athleticism may draw comparisons to Julius Peppers. And like Peppers, he’s attempting to play basketball too.

DRAKE MAYE, QUARTERBACK

High school and hometown: Myers Park, Charlotte

How he’ll help UNC: As long as Sam Howell is healthy, Maye won’t be expected to play much a role next season. But the future is wide open especially with Jace Ruder entering the transfer portal leaving Jacolby Criswell and Jefferson Boaz as the only backups.

RANEIRIA DILWORTH, LINEBACKER

High school and hometown: Glenn, Kernersville

How he’ll help UNC: Outside linebacker is a need and the graduation of Tomon Fox will open up an opportunity for someone to join the rotation. If Dilworth can improve his strength, he’s got the speed and quickness to be that player. He’s been clocked to run the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds.

POWER ECHOLS, LINEBACKER

High school and hometown: Vance, Charlotte

How he’ll help UNC: The Most Valuable Player of the 2019 4A state championship game, had 156 tackles including 14 sacks as a junior. He’s also been twice recognized by the Charlotte Observer as its Defensive Player of the Year. He’ll be a nice addition to the Heels group of inside linebackers that will lose Chazz Surratt to the NFL.

JAHVAREE RITZIE, DEFENSIVE END

High school and hometown: Glenn, Kernersville

How he’ll help UNC: Brown has put an emphasis on improving the defensive line and Ritzie, like Silver, is a prototype end. A teammate of Dilworth, he had 19 tackles for loss as a junior at Glenn. He’s still growing in the position, as he used to play linebacker before moving to the line his sophomore season.

DEANDRE BOYKINS, ATHLETE

High school and hometown: Central Cabarrus, Concord

How he’ll help UNC: Boykins starred at running back and also made a name returning kicks at Central Cabarrus. But at Carolina, he may be best suited to play safety. He was a sure-handed tackler and his versatility could land him just about anywhere on the field.

GAVIN BLACKWELL, WIDE RECEIVER

High school and hometown: Sun Valley, Monroe

How he’ll help UNC: Even if Dyami Brown joins graduating senior Dazz Newsome in the NFL draft, Carolina is still loaded at receiver. What could help Blackwell is the fact that he played two seasons with quarterback Sam Howell in high school.

GABE STEPHENS, LINEBACKER

High school and hometown: Mountain Island Charter, Mount Holly

How he’ll help UNC: Just where he’ll line up could change once he’s on campus. Stephens’ most likely spot is at outside linebacker, where he could develop into an elite pass rusher because he’s so explosive. But don’t be too surprised if he transitions into becoming a safety.

KAMARRO EDMONDS, RUNNING BACK

High school and hometown: Havelock, Havelock

How he’ll help UNC: Assuming Javonte Wiliams leaves early with graduating senior Michael Carter, the competition at running back will be wide open next season. Edmonds rushed for more than 1,400 yards as a junior with 17 touchdowns.

ELI SUTTON, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

High school and hometown: Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.

How he’ll help UNC: The good thing for Carolina is Sutton won’t be pressed into action immediately as all of its starters on the offensive line are expected to return. He can help add the depth that Brown wants on his line to help reach a 10-man rotation.

DONTAVIUS NASH, SAFETY

High school and hometown: Hunter Huss, Gastonia

How he’ll help UNC: Nash was the first commit of the 2021 class, making it official in June of 2019. He’ll need to put on muscle, but don’t underestimate his willingness to throw his body around despite his slim build. He could fit right in at nickel back because of his coverage abilities.

BRYSON NESBIT, TIGHT END

High school and hometown: South Mecklenburg, Charlotte

How he’ll help UNC: Nesbit just committed this month. He’s a raw talent, but a big talent nonetheless. His 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame is in many ways ready for the rigors of Division I football on Day One. But he’s still learning the game in many ways, as he didn’t start playing football until last year.

J.J. JONES, WIDE RECEIVER

High school and hometown: Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC

How he’ll help UNC: At 6-foot-3, he has the size that is largely missing from Carolina receivers. With Beau Corrales returning, Jones will be another big target for Howell. He’s a playmaker, who specializes in yards after catch.

KOBE PAYSOUR, WIDE RECEIVER

High school and hometown: Kings Mountain/Gaffney (SC), Kings Mountain

How he’ll help UNC: He’s not the fastest, but he’s sure-handed and tough to tackle. That’s enough to make him a valuable addition to an already deep receiving corp. Paysour made varsity as a freshman and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons his sophomore and junior years.

DIEGO POUNDS, OFFENSIVE TACKLE

High school and hometown: Millbrook, Raleigh

How he’ll help UNC: It’s always good to have athletic tackles, and rumor has it that Pounds can stand flat-footed and dunk a basketball. He could be a bit of a project as he only played varsity football one season, but he has the intangibles -- including a prototype frame -- to be an effective lineman.

TYMIR BROWN, CORNERBACK

High school and hometown: Jacksonville, Jacksonville

How he’ll help UNC: Brown is a pure athlete, as demonstrated by his ability to play quarterback his junior season in an old-school option offense. He was a three-year starter at cornerback, but will have the luxury of being able to learn the position his first season with UNC loaded at corner.

CALEB HOOD, RUNNING BACK

High school and hometown: Richmond, Rockingham

How he’ll help UNC: A legacy recruit whose father, Errol, played for Mack Brown during his first stint in Chapel Hill. Hood was a four-year starter at quarterback at Richmond High, but will likely start off at running back at Carolina. He’s added about 20 pounds over the past year in preparation for the position switch.

TREVION STEVENSON, LINEBACKER

High school and hometown: Phoebus, Hampton, Va

How he’ll help UNC: Stevenson flipped from a commitment to Pitt to join the Heels. He played defensive end his junior season and totaled 16 sacks. His size will allow him to fit in as an outside linebacker who specializes in pass rushing in Carolina’s system.