View photos from UNC’s basketball game against NCCU

Photos from the North Carolina Tar Heels’ game against North Carolina Central University Eagles at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

N.C. Central’s C.J. Keyser (22) defends North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) during the first half on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

N.C. Central’s Deven Palmer (5) and C.J. Keyser (22) defend North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) during the second half on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Central University head coach LeVelle Moton directs his team on offense in the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) make a steal from NCCU’s C.J. Keyser (22) during the second half on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches Andrew Platek (3) launch a three-point shot during the second half against NCCU on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Central University head coach LeVelle Moton watches the Tar Heels warm up prior to their game on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Walker Kessler (13) puts up a shot against NCCU’s Nehemia Kabeya (25) during the first half on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Roy Williams greets North Carolina Central University head coach LeVelle Moton prior to their game on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Members of the North Carolina Central University basketball team point to the North Carolina Tar Heels at the conclusion of their game on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina defeated NCCU 73-67. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s DayÕRon Sharpe (11) defends NCCU’s Jahnathan Maxwell (23) during the first half on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) make a steal from NCCU’s C.J. Keyser (22) during the second half on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) starts a fast break after making a steal during the first half against NCCU on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his team during the first half against NCCU on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) muscles his way to the basket against NCCU’s Kobby Ayetey (21) and Jahnathan Maxwell (23) during the first on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

NCCU’s Nehemia Kabeya (25) and his teammates leave the court following their 73-67 loss to North Carolina on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina Tar Heels warm up for their game against North Carolina Central University on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. It is their second home game of the season, a re-scheduled game after Elon, the original opponent paused their program due to COVID-19. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
