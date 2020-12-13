Clemson star Justyn Ross had ‘very positive trip’ to doctor

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on star receiver Justyn Ross Sunday evening.

Swinney said that Ross had “a very positive trip” to the doctor this past week. Ross is out for the 2020 season after being diagnosed with a congenital fusion in his spine this spring. It is still unknown if Ross will be able to play football again.

Ross had 1,000 receiving yards as a freshman in 2018 and led the Tigers in receiving last year with 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

“It was a great trip for Justyn,” Swinney said. “We’re still waiting on a couple of bits of information from the doctor up there, but it was a very positive trip.”

Swinney said that Ross must check off two boxes before he is completely cleared to return to contact.

“They were very pleased with what they saw. The first big box was a test they put him through… Measuring movements before surgery and now post surgery,” Swinney said. “Still not quite 100 percent but I think ahead of what they could’ve expected.”

Ross was expected to be one of the best receivers in the country in 2020 and Swinney said he looks the part in practice, other than not being able to be tackled.

“If y’all could see Justyn every day at practice it’s unbelievable,” Swinney said. “He does everything but get tackled.”

Swinney added that he is “incredibly encouraged and hopeful” Ross will be able to play football again at some point.