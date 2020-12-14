Rock Hill Herald Logo
Talking Preps: Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson, former UNC player, joins the show

A new episode of Talking Preps debuts Monday, December 14, at 7 p.m. It will be available for replay after that.

Former UNC football player Jupiter Wilson will talk about coaching girls basketball and football at Hickory Ridge High School and what the differences are.

Charlotte-area trainer Chris Meadows will discuss the recruiting process and his new book on the subject, “I Am D1.”

Alex talks eligibilty in “Alex’s 2 Cents;” Randall releases part one of his “Fresh Faces” series, introducing five girls post players to watch; and the crew discusses chocolate candy, split conferences, the Hornets and the potential for a city championship in Charlotte.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
