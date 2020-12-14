One Clemson linebacker lost for the year, injury update on another one

Clemson linebacker Jake Venables is out for the season after breaking his arm against Virginia Tech on Dec. 5, Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables confirmed Monday afternoon.

Jake, who is the son of Brent, is Clemson’s third-leading tackler. He recorded 44 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2020 before his year was cut short.

“He’s out for the year. Had a rod and a bunch of screws put in. Hate that for him. These guys work so hard,” Brent said. “There’s a lot of finality, emotionally as much as anything, when something that you love dearly and have worked so hard for is taken away from you before it’s supposed to be. ... But he’s doing good. Trying to keep him engaged.”

Brent added that Jake “had a really strong year” before breaking his arm.

The redshirt sophomore is the backup to starting Mike linebacker James Skalski. With Skalski dealing with injuries this season, Venables received plenty of extra playing time and took advantage of it.

“Very proud of him,” Brent said. “He graded close to 85 percent on the year… Production points per play that he’s played, he’s in the top five on our defense.”

Skalski, who is Clemson’s defensive leader, has been dealing with a groin injury as of late.

He left Clemson’s most recent game against Virginia Tech in the first quarter due to a sore groin. Skalski missed three games earlier in the season with the groin injury, before returning against Pitt on Dec. 5. Skalski played 45 snaps against the Panthers but was limited to only five against the Hokies.

“I don’t know if he’s 100 percent. I don’t ask that question. Sometimes you’ve gotta be careful to ask questions you’re not prepared to hear the answer to,” Venables said. “We’re hopeful. He’s practicing today. ... We feel like he’s gonna be close to, if not, 100 percent.”

If Skalski is limited or unable to play against Notre Dame, sophomore Kane Patterson would be called upon.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Patterson played 41 snaps against Virginia Tech and finished with four tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Patterson has seen action in all 10 games this season but has played only 103 snaps total. He has 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback pressure.

Patterson received extra reps in practice during the bye week with Skalski and Venables banged up and Brent Venables has confidence in the young linebacker.