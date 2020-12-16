Signing day: Today’s confirmed Clemson football signees

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, and Clemson is expected to lock up the majority of its 2021 recruiting class then. Dabo Swinney and his staff enter Signing Day with a top 5 recruiting class, led by five-star prospects Will Shipley and Barrett Carter.

Clemson is hoping to land a couple of surprises on Wednesday in No. 1 overall prospect Korey Foreman and No. 11 overall recruit Tristan Leigh. However, while both players are expected to sign during the early signing period, they are not releasing their decisions until next month.

Here’s a breakdown of the players Clemson announced as having signed on Wednesday, officially welcoming them to the Tigers program:

Players who have signed with Clemson

Ryan Linthicum — offensive lineman, Damascus, Maryland (7:08 a.m.)

Zaire Patterson — defensive end, Winston-Salem, North Carolina (7:11 a.m.)

Nathaniel Wiggins — cornerback, Atlanta, Georgia (7:14 a.m.)

Troy Stellato — wide receiver, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (7:17 a.m.)

Dacari Collins — wide receiver, Atlanta, Georgia (7:20 a.m.)

Cade Denhoff — defensive end, Plant City, Florida (7:23 a.m.)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Phil Mafah — running back, Loganville, Georgia (7:26 a.m.)

Payton Page — defensive tackle, Greensboro, North Carolina (7:29 a.m.)

Bubba Chandler — quarterback, Bogart, Georgia (7:31 a.m.)

Will Shipley — running back, Weddington, North Carolina (7:34 a.m.)

Barrett Carter — safety, Suwanee, Georgia (7:37 a.m.)

Marcus Tate — offensive line, Sunrise, Florida (7:40 a.m.)

Will Taylor — quarterback, Irmo, South Carolina (7:41 a.m.)

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. — linebacker, Mt. Laurel, New Jersey (8:10 a.m.)

Andrew Mukuba — safety, Austin, Texas (8:13 a.m.)

Dietrick Pennington — offensive line, Memphis, Tennessee (8:21 a.m.)

Jake Briningstool — tight end, Brentwood, Tennessee (8:24 a.m.)

Ryan Linthicum, OL

Four stars | 6-foot-4, 275 pounds | Damascus, Maryland

One of the top centers in the nation, Linthicum was the first player to officially sign with Clemson Wednesday morning. He is rated as the No. 4 center in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Linthicum was invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. He played three sports at Damascus High — football, basketball and lacrosse. He did not have a 2020 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to enroll at Clemson in January.

Zaire Patterson, DE

Four stars | 6-foot-6, 230 pounds | Winston Salem, North Carolina

Ranked as the No. 179 overall player, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Patterson has 43 tackles for loss during his high school career. He did not have a senior season this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patterson recorded 129 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a junior in 2019. He was invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Nathaniel Wiggins, CB

Four stars | 6-foot-2, 170 pounds | Atlanta, Georgia

Wiggins is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 120 overall player, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He also played offense some at Westlake High as a senior, averaging 29.4 yards per catch this past year. Wiggins returned two interceptions for touchdowns during his high school career, including one for 100 yards. He originally committed to LSU. He plans to enroll at Clemson in January.

Troy Stellato, WR

Four stars | 6-foot-0, 175 pounds | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Stellato is ranked as the No. 30 receiver and No. 174 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He finished his high school career with 112 catches for 1,758 yards and 19 scores in 33 games. Stellato had 26 receptions for 325 yards and five touchdowns in six games in 2020 during a season that was shortened due to the pandemic.

Dacari Collins, WR

Four stars | 6-foot-3.5, 200 pounds | Atlanta, Georgia

Collins is ranked as the No. 31 receiver and No. 177 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He was invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. Collins has 109 receptions for 1,990 yards and 20 touchdowns in 37 games during his high school career, averaging 18.3 yards per catch. He had 48 catches for 842 yards and eight touchdowns during the first 11 games of the 2020 season. He plans to enroll at Clemson in January.

Cade Denhoff, DE

Four stars | 6-foot-4.5, 235 pounds | Plant City, Florida

Denhoff is ranked as the No. 9 strong-side defensive end and No. 101 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. During 48 games in his high school career, Denhoff recorded 282 tackles, 26.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He had 40 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss over seven games in 2020 during a season that was shortened due to the pandemic. He was invited to play in the Under Armour All-America Game and plans to enroll at Clemson in January.

Note: All star ratings are based off the 247Sports Composite, which factors in all major networks’ rankings.