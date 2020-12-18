Rock Hill Herald Logo
Will NC State have a full basketball roster for its game against Campbell?

N.C. State, coming off a loss to Saint Louis, is not sure if it will have a full men’s basketball roster Saturday when it faces Campbell at PNC Arena.

The Wolfpack took nine players to Saint Louis for the hastily arranged game on Thursday and was without center DJ Funderburk and guard Cam Hayes. The Pack, with limited depth because of the coronavirus issues, was beaten 80-69.

N.C. State announced Friday that the availability was not known for the five players left off the traveling roster for the Saint Louis game.

Only seven players played more than one minute in the game, which the Pack led at halftime. In the first three games of the season, when the Pack had its full allotment of players, it played at least 11 players in the first half of all three games.

The game Saturday will be the Wolfpack’s first at PNC Arena this season and its first basketball game in the arena since March 6 against Wake Forest. The Pack opens its ACC schedule on Tuesday against North Carolina at PNC Arena.

Campbell at NC State

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Watch: ACC Network

