Clemson owns the ACC: Tigers dominate Notre Dame in title game; playoff up next

There is so much that is different about the 2020 college football season.

Games are being played in front of limited crowds, sometimes no crowds at all. COVID-19 is disrupting rosters and game schedules week in and week out. And Notre Dame, one of the top programs in the country, is playing this season in the ACC, instead of as an independent.

But with so much changing in 2020, one thing remains consistent: The ACC still runs through Clemson.

The third-ranked Tigers defeated No. 2 Notre Dame 34-10 Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium, clinching the Atlantic Coast Conference championship for the sixth consecutive year.

“Of all the teams I’ve had, this team deserved it the most,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on ESPN in receiving the ACC title game trophy.

Clemson also locked up its sixth-straight College Football Playoff berth with the win. The Tigers will learn their destination and opponent Sunday afternoon when the playoff selections are revealed at noon on ESPN.

The win for Clemson avenges November’s loss at Notre Dame. The Tigers lost 47-40 in double overtime on Nov. 7 in South Bend, playing without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Heisman candidate and several starting defenders who did not play in Round 1 were back Saturday night in Charlotte and made their presence felt.

Lawrence finished with 322 yards passing, 90 yards rushing and three total touchdowns, and was named ACC championship game MVP. His 412 yards of total offense is second all-time in ACC title game history.

“It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn’t attach their name to Trevor Lawrence,” Swinney told ESPN. “If you don’t know that’s the best player in the country, I don’t know what you’re looking at.”

Defensively, James Skalski and Tyler Davis were a part of a Clemson unit that held Notre Dame out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. Skalski and Davis both missed the game against the Irish last month. Skalski had five tackles, including a tackle for loss, while Davis added four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Clemson led 24-3 at the half and controlled the game from the second quarter on. The Tigers had 339 yards of offense at halftime and finished with 541, while holding the Irish to 263.

Tigers star running back Travis Etienne had his first 100-yard rushing game since Oct. 10, carrying the ball 10 times for 124 yards.

Irish QB Ian Book completed 20 of 29 passes for 219 yards, but Notre Dame finished with only 44 rushing yards and averaged 1.5 yards per carry.

Clemson and Notre Dame are both 10-1 on the season. There’s a strong case that both will earn spots in the playoff.

“We did not have that consistency in performance that we had all year,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “And some of it is who we played today. We played an outstanding football team.

“There’s no doubt this football team is one of the best four teams in the country, and we’ll leave the rest up to the committee.”

Clemson vs Notre Dame box score, stats

First Quarter

ND—FG Doerer 51, 8:16.

CLE—Rodgers 67 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), :41.

Second Quarter

CLE—E.Williams 33 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 9:24.

CLE—FG Potter 27, 4:28.

CLE—Etienne 44 run (Potter kick), :21.

Third Quarter

CLE—Lawrence 34 run (Potter kick), 3:43.

Fourth Quarter

CLE—FG Potter 37, 10:31.

ND—Tyree 21 run (Doerer kick), 8:09.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Clemson, Etienne 10-124, Lawrence 14-90, Mellusi 1-2, Mayers 1-2, Rencher 1-1. Notre Dame, K.Williams 15-50, Tyree 1-21, A.Davis 1-18, Flemister 1-(minus 4), (Team) 2-(minus 6), Book 10-(minus 35).

PASSING—Clemson, Lawrence 25-36-1-322, Uiagalelei 0-1-0-0, (Team) 0-2-0-0. Notre Dame, Book 20-28-0-219.

RECEIVING—Clemson, Rodgers 8-121, E.Williams 4-80, Powell 4-59, Galloway 3-15, Etienne 3-12, Mellusi 2-31, Chalk 1-4. Notre Dame, Mayer 5-51, Skowronek 4-54, McKinley 3-37, K.Williams 3-14, Tremble 2-41, A.Davis 2-15, Tyree 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Notre Dame, Doerer 24.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL 2020 SCHEDULE, GAME SCORES

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: Clemson 42, Miami 17

Oct. 17: Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 6

Oct. 24: Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

Oct. 31: Clemson 34, Boston College 28

Nov. 7: Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40, 2 OT

Nov. 21: at Florida State CANCELED

Nov. 28: Clemson 52, Pitt 17

Dec. 5: Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10

Dec. 19: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10