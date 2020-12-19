ACC View photos from Clemson vs. Notre Dame for ACC Championship By Jeff Siner December 19, 2020 02:52 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Charlotte Check out photos from the Clemson Tiger’s vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC football championship game. Photos will be updated during and after the game. Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, center, walks across the field at Bank of America Stadium during a walk through on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney takes photographs of Bank of America Stadium during a walk through on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com The Clemson Tigers quarterback corp prays in an end zone prior to warming up at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence glances up at the Jumbotron at Bank of America Stadium while warming up on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence smiles after speaking with a coach while warming up at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book blows on his hand to keep warm at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, center, hugs wide receiver Amari Rodgers, right, during a warmup at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Comments
Comments