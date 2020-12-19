View photos from Clemson vs. Notre Dame for ACC Championship

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Check out photos from the Clemson Tiger’s vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC football championship game. Photos will be updated during and after the game.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, center, walks across the field at Bank of America Stadium during a walk through on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney takes photographs of Bank of America Stadium during a walk through on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Clemson Tigers quarterback corp prays in an end zone prior to warming up at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence glances up at the Jumbotron at Bank of America Stadium while warming up on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence smiles after speaking with a coach while warming up at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book blows on his hand to keep warm at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com