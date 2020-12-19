Would Tony Elliott have interest in Auburn job? What he said about possible interview

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was “upset” about a report from Friday stating that he planned to interview for the Auburn head coaching job on Sunday.

Elliott, speaking after Clemson’s win over Notre Dame in the ACC championship game, said that as of now he has no meeting scheduled with Auburn and he has not heard from Auburn.

“They may be planning to call tonight or tomorrow,” he said. “But... I don’t have any plans to interview tomorrow, because I haven’t been contacted by Auburn.”

Elliott added that Auburn is “a great university, very similar to Clemson.”

Elliott said if he is contacted by Auburn, he will have to sit down with his family and determine if interviewing is the right move. He was upset about the report coming out Friday because it was the day before the ACC title game.

Elliott does not have an agent at this point but said he is in the process of hiring one.

Elliott has been at Clemson since 2011, serving as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator since 2015. He won the Broyles Award in 2017, which is given to the top assistant coach in the country.