Against UNC, here’s who’s back for NC State basketball amid coronavirus issues

One hour before tip-off, N.C. State got a little good news before taking on No. 17 North Carolina.

Freshman guard Cam Hayes, who missed the last two games due to COVID-19 protocols, was cleared to return. The bad news? Forwards D.J. Funderburk and Ebenezer Dowuona were not able to return.

Head coach Kevin Keatts played the last two games with just nine players. The Wolfpack dropped a game at St. Louis last Thursday, but defeated Campbell at home on Saturday. In three games this season Hayes, the Greensboro native, averaged 11.3 points off the bench for N.C. State (4-1).

Hayes, Funderburk and Dowuona last played on Dec. 3 when the Wolfpack defeated UMass Lowell.