Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence wins ACC’s top honor. Another Tiger recognized

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks for a receiver during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) AP

Travis Etienne was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year each of the previous two seasons. Not it’s another Clemson star’s time.

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the ACC Player of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the third consecutive Clemson player to win the award.

Lawrence went 9-0 in starts this season and led Clemson to the ACC title and College Football Playoff for the sixth consecutive year. The junior has completed 69 percent of his passes for 2,753 yards so far this season. He has 22 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. Lawrence has also rushed for seven scores.

In addition to Lawrence, Tigers freshman Bryan Bresee was also honored by the ACC. Bresee was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has started nine of 11 games and has 27 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.

Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors after helping the Irish to an unbeaten regular season and the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Lawrence was also named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and earned ACC title game MVP honors on Saturday, leading the Tigers to a 34-10 win over Notre Dame.

Clemson clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff with the win over Notre Dame. The No. 2 seed Tigers will face No. 3 seed Ohio State on New Year’s Day in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The ACC’s 2020 season award winners were chosen by a vote of a select 49-member media panel and the league’s 15 head coaches.