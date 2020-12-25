Clemson football gets commitment from tall, speedy in-state receiver

With its success over the past decade, Clemson’s recruiting has expanded outside of South Carolina.

But the Tigers landed a high-profile, in-state prospect on Friday when Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall committed to the Tigers. Randall is Clemson’s third commit for the Class of 2022 and second from SC, joining Greenville’s Collin Sadler and Strongsville, Ohio’s Blake Miller. Clemson offered Randall in September.

Randall made his announcement on a video on Twitter.

“Clemson just been showing me a lot of love for a long time. Me and coach Grisham have a good relationship and have been building one for a long time,” Randall told The State this week. “Clemson, they are doing everything at a high level. It also means a lot that they have been able to put receivers at the next level the last several years. It is something that I have looked into with a lot thought with a lot of consideration.”

Clemson has nine receivers currently on NFL rosters including all-pro Deandre Hopkins and Hunter Renfrow.

Randall picked Clemson over South Carolina, Tennessee and Oregon. Randall was teammates with South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty at Myrtle Beach and new USC coach Shane Beamer had reached out to him on a few occasions since he was hired this month.

Randall plans to enroll early at Clemson in January of 2022.

Randall, like all high school prospects, hasn’t been able to make any official visits to schools since March because of COVID-19. His last visit to Clemson was the Texas A&M game last year. He also attended the Clemson at South Carolina game.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Randall is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and fifth-best prospect in South Carolina and 22nd-best receiver in the country. Randall also has been selected to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-American game.

Randall finished with 46 catches for 1,009 yards and 10 total touchdowns this season in a COVID-shortened year. He played alongside UNC signee JJ Jones and the duo combined for more almost 2,000 yards receiving and were all-state selections in Class 4A.

Randall also said he worked hard on his route running and credits his father and brother, a walk-on at Coastal Carolina, for also helping him with his development.

Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said Randall might be just scratching the surface on his potential. Randall just turned 16 and also improved on his speed during the offseason working with former Socastee and Presbyterian College standout Terrance. Butler.

Wilson said Randall runs a 4.5 40-yard dash and remembers a play this season that showed off his speed when he took a screen pass to the end zone for a touchdown.

“He got the ball, got a block and turned on the jets... He left everybody,” Wilson said. “That is really the first time I have seen that from him. Being in that moment and remembering that is just so scary on what he can be. He is just so explosive and we are excited about his future. He is just scratching the surface on what he could be.”